Stolen yacht beached near Frenchman’s Bar

Clark County

6 agencies searching for the suspect

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

An overhead map showing Frenchman’s Bar in Vancouver (State map)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Six different agencies worked together to find a thief who stole a 35-foot yacht in Washougal and ended up beaching it by Frenchman’s Bar in Vancouver Tuesday.

The suspect was originally wanted for a theft and burglary in Vancouver Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News. The suspect got to Washougal, stole the yacht and abandoned it around Lower River Road.

A suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. That person’s name is not yet available.

Personnel from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office along with Vancouver police, the Multnomah County and Columbia County sheriff’s offices, the US Coast Guard and the Washington Fish and Wildlife service were involved in the search.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

