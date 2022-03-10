PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local high school teams competed in the Washington State Basketball Tournament March 2-5 and for the first time in tournament history, student broadcasting crews produced TV coverage of the games.

Fans could stream the state tournament live from the Tacoma Dome thanks to a partnership that included the Vancouver School District’s sports broadcasting program.

The students produced multi-camera broadcasts featuring instant replay and play-by-play announcing provided by professionals from the Eli Sports Network.

The students are from Skyview High School, Columbia River High School and Union High School.

“It’s really amazing,” said Ethan Reyes, a junior at Columbia River High School. “The whole energy around the Tacoma Dome and all the players have been really hyped to come get the championship.”

The kids’ supervisor, Nick Voll, is a former professional news producer for a Portland TV station. Some of his students are interested in broadcasting careers.