Sunriver man drowns while kayaking at Canyon Creek

Aerial view of the area where a Sunriver man drowned Sunday while kayaking (Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man drowned while whitewater kayaking on Canyon Creek Sunday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Blaine M. Davis of Sunriver died after becoming trapped underwater near the confluence with the Lewis River.

A 911 caller reported he and two friends had been whitewater kayaking on Canyon Creek when Davis, 20, became trapped underwater just before 5 p.m. One friend began efforts to resuscitate Davis while the other friend paddled back to where their cars were parked. He was able to drive to the Chelatchie Store to call for help.

First responders arrived to the scene and soon after pronounced Davis dead.

CCSO said Davis was wearing a lifejacket and gear appropriate for whitewater kayaking. He was also equipped with an emergency locater beacon, which was activated and assisted in locating he and his friend.