PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Thursday after police reportedly found another man seriously injured in a Vancouver field, Vancouver Police Department said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police responded to Northeast Arnold Road where they found a man with multiple injuries laying in a field. Officials said he was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities identified the suspect of the assault as Jordan Spisla, who lives near where the man was found.

Spisla was arrested at his home and booked into Clark County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

VPD said the investigation is ongoing.