PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people, including the driver who is accused of driving while impaired, crashed down an embankment and into Boulder Creek Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before midnight, a passenger in the vehicle called 911 and reported there was a crash in the area of Northeast Boulder Creek Road and the Jones Creek trailhead. According to CCSO, the caller told dispatch that they were “covered in blood” and that another person involved in the crash was unconscious.

At the scene, deputies pulled two people out from the crashed Mitsubishi Lancer that was partially in the creek. Deputies determined there were four people inside the car when it crashed, including the driver, 23-year-old Ryan Shepherd of Vancouver.

Deputy tries to pull out passenger after crash into creek on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023 (Courtesy: CCSO). Deputy helps passenger out of crashed car in creek on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023 (Courtesy: CCSO).

The Sheriff’s Office said Shepherd and the three passengers were taken to a hospital but are expected to survive.

A search warrant was obtained allowing a sample of Shepherd’s blood to be collected. No charges have been filed at this time, but CCSO said the case remains open.