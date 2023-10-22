Officials became aware of the activity on October 21

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County officials said they are looking into “suspicious activity on the countywide network,” rendering some parts of the county website unavailable.

Officials said they noticed the suspicious activity on Saturday, but did not say what raised their suspicions.

For now, the Property Information Center, Geographic Information Services and the Clark County Jail roster are not available. Some county services are also not available.

Although the issue will “briefly delay” processing voter registration updates, officials said the election management system and voter registration database are part of a statewide system under the operation of the Washington Secretary of State. That system, VoteWA, “was not affected by this issue.”

Ballot tabulation and scanning were also not affected since those operations are on standalone servers.

Clark County officials are “actively looking into the situation” and working toward a solution. But no time frame was given for the solution.

No further information is available at this time.