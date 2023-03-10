Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an unresponsive man died at a hospital Friday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital at around 5 a.m. Friday morning because an unresponsive man had been dropped off at the hospital.

Hospital staff said that a pick-up truck arrived with the unresponsive man in the driver’s seat and another man driving from the passenger seat. Once the unresponsive man was taken from the truck, the other man got in the truck and drove off.

The unresponsive man was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is investigating due “to the suspicious nature of the call,” officials said.

This is a developing story, stay tuned with KOIN 6 for more updates.