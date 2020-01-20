SWAT called out to Vancouver domestic disturbance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County SWAT team was called out to a home in Vancouver Sunday morning after a domestic disturbance was reported to police.

A woman called police around 2:30 a.m. A man police said she was associated with had barricaded himself inside a home on Northeast Powers Street. When police arrived, he did not respond to their attempts to talk to him over the phone and a PA system.

Authorities believed the man inside was armed, so Clark County’s SWAT team was called out to the home and a search warrant was obtained.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was arrested, however authorities have not released his identity at this time. He now faces charges of assault and felony harassment.

Police said Domestic Violence Detectives are still investigating the incident.