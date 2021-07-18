Swimmer reported missing at Frenchman’s Bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A swimmer in his 20s went missing at Frenchman’s Bar in Vancouver on Sunday evening and did not reappear.

The Vancouver Fire Department said they responded to reports of a drowning just before 6 p.m. The man’s friends reported that he went under water about 15 feet from the shore. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to his friends.

Rescue crews from Portland Fire, Multnomah County, Clark County and other agencies responded to search the water. Radars were used but were unsuccessful in finding the man.

The operation turned from a rescue to a recovery after an hour.

It’s unclear if searches will resume on Monday morning.

