Swimmer who vanished at Frenchman’s Bar found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old swimmer who went missing at Frenchman’s Bar in Vancouver on Sunday evening has been confirmed dead.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the swimmer Tuesday as Rodney R. Kumar of Portland. Kumar’s cause of death has not yet been released.

The Vancouver Fire Department said they responded to reports of a drowning just before 6 p.m. on the Columbia River. The man’s friends reported that he went underwater about 15 feet from the shore. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to his friends.

The operation turned from a rescue to a recovery after an hour.