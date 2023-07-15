Battle Ground police at the scene of an accident during the Harvest Days Parade, July 15, 2023 (BGPD)

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A teenager was seriously injured when she fell off a tractor trailer and was swept underneath during the Harvest Days Parade, Battle Ground police said.

People along the parade route saw it happen and told a police officer stationed nearby. The officer immediately called for help and began to help the 17-year-old. Paramedics quickly arrived and rushed her to an area hospital.

Authorities said she was “conscious and speaking” before she was taken away by ambulance.

The parade route was quickly cleared for the emergency vehicles, and the festival committee re-routed the parade, officials said.

“I would like to commend the members of the public for jumping into action when they witnessed this tragic event,” Battle Ground Police Chief Mike Fort said in a statement. “Thanks to their swift action, and that of our officer and emergency medical personnel, the patient was able to receive care immediately.”

The teen’s name has not been released.