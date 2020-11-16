Teen passenger killed, teen driver injured in Clark County crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after one teen was killed and another was hospitalized with significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the Laurin area of Clark County on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and paramedics responded to the scene at the intersection of NE 139th and NE 72nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. after 911 callers reported a full-sized pickup truck had hit a Honda Civic coupe.

Both the Honda Civic’s driver, a 16-year-old boy, and its passenger, a 14-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital with “significant life-threatening injuries,” where the 14-year-old girl died from her injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by deputies as 37-year-old Battle Ground resident Timothy McCaughey, remained on the scene and was not injured in the crash. The names of the teenagers were not immediately released by investigators.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the Honda Civic was traveling west on NE 139th and pulled out in the path of the pickup truck, hitting the Civic just behind the driver’s door. Clark County Sheriff’s Office also added traffic going east and west on NE 139th is controlled by a stop sign; there is no stop sign for traffic traveling north or south on NE 72nd Avenue, and that the speed limit on NE 72nd Avenue is 50 mph.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and those with any information about it are asked to contact Det. Todd Young at Todd.Young@clark.wa.gov.