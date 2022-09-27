James Orin Johnson in an undated photo released September 27, 2022. His body was found in Ridgefield in 2022 (Clark County Medical Examiner)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since January 13, 2002, the body of a man found in Ridgefield was unidentified. But not anymore.

DNA samples and forensic genealogy plus the tireless efforts of Clark County Medical Examiner’s office unraveled the mystery of James Orin Johnson, Sr., who was 32 when he died.

Over time, the medical examiner’s office submitted a DNA sample to a forensic DNA laboratory in Virginia. That led to a prediction about Johnson’s ancestry, which was compared to unidentified people in the area.

A link was made to two sisters born in Oregon in the mid-1800s, plus a long list of distant relatives.

Christine Holroyd, the investigator with the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office, contacted potential family members over a months-long period of time. Then in May 2022, Nikki Costa with the ME’s office met with a descendant of the two Oregon sisters and got a DNA sample.

James Orin Johnson in an undated photo released September 27, 2022. His body was found in Ridgefield in 2022 (Clark County Medical Examiner)

That sample helped the lab in Virginia analyze details, and in August said Johnson was likely the son of Judith Cox Johnson.

James Johnson had not traceable activities since mid-2001. James Johnson’s former wife hired a private investigator in 2003 to find James, but there was no resolution.

Costa tracked down James Johnson’s children and brother. His son, Jacob, said the family hadn’t heard from him in more than 20 years.

Another son, James Jr., uploaded his DNA profile which forensic genealogists found matched the relationship. It was proven: the unidentified man found in Ridgefield in 2002 was James Orin Johnson Sr.

On September 17, Nikki Costa with the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office met with Johnson’s family — Jacob and his wife, his daughter Catreena and his former wife, Candy — to explain how the identification came about.

James Orin Johnson with his then-wife Candy in an undated photo released September 27, 2022. His body was found in Ridgefield in 2022 (Clark County Medical Examiner)

“This was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Costa said in a statement. “Jaccob gave me a hug that communicated so much. I will remember it for the rest of my days.”