‘They had big hearts’: Vancouver teens remembered at vigil

Taylor Crepeau and Andrew Friedt were hit and killed by a car on Tuesday

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A large group gathered in Vancouver Saturday to remember the two teens that died earlier this week as they were trying to cross a busy street. Family members believed the kids were trying to walk to the nearby school where one of the victims was a student.

Classmates said it was a tragedy that has brought everyone together. Friends Lilli and Alyna made shirts printed with pictures of the two teens, each with a set of angel wings.

“They were great kids,” said Alyna Munoz. “Always looking out for everyone, just cared about everyone. They had great, big hearts.”

A candle lit at the vigil for two teen boys who were killed while trying to cross a Vancouver street. January 25, 2020 (KOIN)

The girls said that 17-year-old Andrew Friedt was like a big brother to Taylor Crepeau, who was just 14 and still in 8th grade. Andrew was also like family to them as well.

“He was just always there for us, always making sure we were safe, always protecting us,” said Alyna. “He’d always be there when we were sad and to not have that anymore is crushing.”

“He was our best friend, brother, we took him in our home,” said Lilli Burback-Munoz.

There were no sidewalks or bike paths where the two boys were trying to cross the road and lighting was poor. Taylor’s family called for changes earlier this week and those at the vigil Saturday echoed that call.

“Even the camera man can’t step out there, so the little boys that stepped out just there on the way to school can’t even walk up the street because you walk out and they’re going to hit you,” said Michelle Stedman, Taylor’s step-grandmother.

T-shirts friends of the victims made to memorialize the two teen boys hit and killed by a car in Vancouver. January 25, 2020 (KOIN)

“I think we should get more lights on the street, more crosswalks,” said Lilli.

The community is raising money online for Taylor’s family to help during this difficult time. Friends said the boys would have liked the way the community has come together.

“All of our friends were so tight-knit,” said Alyna. “And just being able to be here with everyone, it’s just really great. It’s good for us, you know, this is what they would want.”

Andrew had attended Mountain View High School and Taylor was a student at Wy’east Middle School.