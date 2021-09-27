Thunderstorm, weak tornado whip through Battle Ground

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday night brought a whirl of thunderstorms to the Willamette Valley and up through southwest Washington. Multiple downpours and strong cells developed through the hills of Clark County and heavy rain brought urban flooding around Portland.

One cell moved north through Battle Ground, producing a weak tornado and later sparking a severe thunderstorm warning into areas of Yacolt.

The National Weather Service said “multiple videos and Doppler Radar” showed the “weak tornado” moved through Battle Ground for 10 minutes beginning at 7:10 p.m. They will survey the storm track and make a more thorough determination on Tuesday, officials said.





The National Weather Service in Portland issued a Flood Advisory for portions of the Portland Metro Area as heavy rain covered the local streets.

All warnings and advisories have expired or been lifted.

We have issued a Urban and Small stream Flood Advisory for portions of the Portland Metro Area. Turn around, Don't Drown. https://t.co/TQ27mCouF9 pic.twitter.com/1WIBlieN8t — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 28, 2021

Clark County PUD said there are about 75 customers without power. Crews are on the scene of downed trees and power lines working to restore electricity to those affected.

