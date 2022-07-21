The entrance to a trail at Lacamas Park in Clark County, July 3, 2021 (KOIN)

Park users are encouraged to adhere to posted signage and stay outside of the work area.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County officials announced on Thursday that hazardous trees will be removed from Lacamas Regional Park.

Confluence Tree Service is scheduled to begin the project on Monday, July 25 and be finished by Friday, July 29.

Officials say that trails inside the park project will be closed to the public and that the impacted work areas will be identified on a map posted at the site.

According to officials, the contractor will attempt to minimize impacts from falling branches and debris, but individuals that live in homes that border the park on NE Pecan Lane and NE Spruce Lane are advised to move all patio furniture, grills, etc.