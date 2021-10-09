Tow truck drivers to motorists: Slow down, move over

A tow truck caravan moved along I-5 near Kalama to the spot where TLC Towing driver Raymond Mitchell was killed by a swerving truck, September 24, 2021 (KOIN)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KOIN) — Tow truck drivers from across the Northwest joined in a memorial ride to remember one of their own who was killed on duty.

Raymond Mitchell was hit and killed on I-5 last month. Mitchell was pinned against his tow truck when the rear trailer of a log truck swerved and struck him. The young father was only 33.

Dozens of tow trucks joined in a procession on I-5 through Clark County to raise awareness of the dangers tow truck drivers face every day. They want drivers to slow down and move over.

“We’re all in this together,” tow truck driver Cory Wells told KOIN 6 News. “We want to go home, too. Slow down and move over.”

The memorial ride for Mitchell began and ended at ilani casino. Food carts were at the casino and all the proceeds went to help the Mitchell family.