Traffic delays reported in Clark County following motorhome chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Traffic delays are being reported near the Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 split in Vancouver after authorities were involved in a pursuit of a motorhome.

The incident started just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, following a traffic stop on I-5 northbound near Woodland, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.

At some point, the motorhome turned around on the Todd Road exit to go southbound on I-5, and eventually, the vehicle crashed into some bushes during an attempt to spike the vehicle’s tires just off of 134th Street, Finn said.

The motorhome’s driver took off on foot, according to Finn. No other details were immediately available.

Heads up…Traffic is stacking up on SB I-205 near the I-5 split in @ClarkCoWA due to police activity in the area. Expect delays. #vanwa @wspd5pio pic.twitter.com/pt66UTtOUK — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) November 16, 2020

