Work on the North Fork Lewis River Bridge to last months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first step in a months-long around-the-clock traffic shift on northbound I-5 begins Wednesday evening, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16), crews will close the shoulders in the day then single- and double-lane closures at night on the northbound approach of the I-5 North Fork Lewis River Bridge near Woodland.

The nighttime lane closures will run until early Sunday morning, Aug. 20, officials said.

This preparation is part of the project for the deck repair and overlay of the North Fork Lewis River Bridge that will start later in August.

Once the preparation is done, officials said travelers should expect “an around-the-clock temporary traffic shift lasting approximately two months.” There will be lower speed limits and only 2 narrower lanes during the construction.

A graphic from the Washington State Department of Transportation, August 15, 2023

WSDOT said travelers should plan ahead to minimize delays in the area.

Officials also said construction on the southbound side is expected to begin in Spring 2024.