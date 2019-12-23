Trailer destroyed, boat, cars damaged in Ridgefield fire

Fire destroyed an RV and damaged a boat and cars in Ridgefield, December 23, 2019 (Clark County Fire & Rescue)

Cause of the blaze not yet determined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A travel trailer, fiberglass boat, 2 cars and a motorhome were all involved in a fire in Ridgefield early Monday, Clark County Fire & Rescue said.

Around 8:15 a.m., a caller reported propane tanks were exploding at 19515 NE 10th Avenue. When fire crews arrived they spotted a 32-foot 5th-wheel fully involved and spreading to the other vehicles.

A total of 12 firefighters were brought to the scene and kept the fire from spreading to any structures. No one was hurt. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

