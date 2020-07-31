Trapped residents escape Vancouver duplex fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Trapped residents of a Vancouver duplex jumped to safety when fire swept through both units Friday morning.
The 2-alarm fire at 3611 Olive Street brought about 40 firefighters and 11 rigs to battle the blaze. A burned staircase trapped people in the upstairs unit, said Vancouver Fire Captain Joe Spatz.
“On one of the balconies, a guy dropped his girlfriend down onto a shed below,” Spatz said. “Our officer pulled a ladder of the first engine just as he dropped down. He had a lot of smoke rolling out behind him, probably a lot of heat.”
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have not yet determined where or how the fire began.
