PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A trial is underway for the Vancouver parents accused of starving their adopted 15-year-old son to death nearly three years ago.
Court documents show Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks have faced charges for the death of Karreon Franks since turning themselves in during the spring of 2021.
Karreon died the day after Thanksgiving in 2020 in a Vancouver hospital, where records show he was 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 61 pounds. Karreon had been autistic, legally blind and unable to speak.
Officials say Adams-Franks had gone to a casino hours after his death to spend more than four hours gambling.
When KOIN 6 first covered the story in 2021, neighbors said the Franks had mentioned keeping food from their children. Prosecutors previously said they committed “deliberate cruelty” and “engaged in a pattern or practice of assault or torture.”
The couple face charges of domestic violence homicide, according to court records.
