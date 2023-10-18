Karreon died the day after Thanksgiving in 2020 in a Vancouver hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A trial is underway for the Vancouver parents accused of starving their adopted 15-year-old son to death nearly three years ago.

Court documents show Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks have faced charges for the death of Karreon Franks since turning themselves in during the spring of 2021.

Karreon died the day after Thanksgiving in 2020 in a Vancouver hospital, where records show he was 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 61 pounds. Karreon had been autistic, legally blind and unable to speak.

Officials say Adams-Franks had gone to a casino hours after his death to spend more than four hours gambling.

When KOIN 6 first covered the story in 2021, neighbors said the Franks had mentioned keeping food from their children. Prosecutors previously said they committed “deliberate cruelty” and “engaged in a pattern or practice of assault or torture.”

The couple face charges of domestic violence homicide, according to court records.

People gathered in Vancouver to share their grief over the death of Karreon Franks, who died from starvation and neglect, April 27, 2021 (KOIN)

An undated photo of Karreon Franks, who was 15 when he starved to death in Vancouver. Murder warrants have been issued for his adoptive parents, May 28, 2021 (KOIN)

