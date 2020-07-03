Unconscious man pulled from burning Vancouver apt

Fire was in the kitchen of a 1st-floor unit at Regency Apartments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unconscious man was pulled to safety from a burning apartment by Vancouver firefighters in the early hours of Friday.

A smoke detector went off at the Regency Apartments, 11301 SE 10th Street, around 2:40 a.m. officials said. Other calls to 911 reported smoke coming from the complex and 7 fire crews rushed to the scene.

A kitchen fire in a first-floor apartment was quickly put out, but firefighters found one man unconscious in a bedroom. Fire crews pulled him out, then treated him at the scene for smoke inhalation and another medical condition.

He was released, authorities said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, nor has any estimate of damage.