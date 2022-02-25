PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Five people are displaced after a fire damaged a two-story apartment in the Harney Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Vancouver firefighters were called to the fire at 3901 E 18th Street and reported seeing a column of smoke a mile away.

Crews arrived within four minutes and called a second alarm as flames blazed through the windows.

Vancouver Fire Department said the bottom floor was vacant and everyone on the second floor safely escaped. No injuries have been reported.

Five people are displaced after a fire damaged a two-story apartment in the Harney Heights neighborhood Friday morning. February 25, 2022 (Vancouver Fire Department).

A total of 28 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Red Cross is also helping the two adults and three kids who were displaced from the fire.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.