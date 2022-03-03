PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver coffee shop is donating every dollar they make Thursday and Friday to support Ukrainians forced to flee the country amid the Russian invasion.



Oksana Kozlov, the owner of Gold Cup Coffee House, said they raised a little over $10,000 Thursday.

But that didn’t come from sales alone. Kozlov said she’s shocked at how many people have stopped in just to make a donation.

“We did have a record day, when we looked through it, we served a record amount of people and it’s been good,” Kozlov said.



Kozlov added “I’m actually half and half, I’m half Ukrainian and half Russian.”

When Kozlov and her family emigrated to the United States 24 years ago, she said she couldn’t have imagined using her platform as a small business owner to raise money for Ukrainians fleeing war and the threat of oppression, similar to what her relatives once experienced.



“My parents, my grandparents they tell us stories of living in times that were tough,” Kozlov said. “Their faith has brought them through the Cold War persecution during the Soviet Union.

Thursday and Friday, every dollar from each cup of coffee, tea, and pastry served at Gold Cup will go towards helping Ukrainian families, women and children seeking refuge in Poland – a country that’s trying to feed and clothe some of the reported one million people who’ve been forced to leave Ukraine.



“People are arriving with just the clothes on their back and they could’ve been traveling for the last five days, sleeping in cars with little children. I’ve seen pregnant women come across the border, their husbands are staying to fight so this just really touched my heart,” Kozlov said.



Kozlov said two of Gold Cup’s baristas are traveling to Poland with non-profit Kingdom Movement. She says the money raised will go to that organization – they have plans stay on the ground long-term.

“What’s great about Kingdom Movement, the people we’re partnering with, they said you know there’s been so much damage done in just a week even if the war does end today or tomorrow they’re prepared to send people every two weeks or every month they’re prepared to stick it out for the long haul,” Kozlov explained.

Kozlov added “It’s pretty horrific, it’s really easy for me to put myself in the shoes of people there because that could’ve been our family.”

Gold Cup is open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and hope to beat Thursdays $10,000 record.