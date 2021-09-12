Vancouver commercial building catches fire

It took about an hour before the fire was under control

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Fire Department responded to a two-alarm commercial fire Sunday night.

Fire officials said crews were initially dispatched to a possible house fire at 11101 NE 14th Street at around 8:15 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw arborvitae trees on fire and said the fire was threatening to spread to a commercial building that housed a chiropractic office and a Christian counseling center.

While fighting the flames, a firefighter noticed smoke coming from the vents in the crawl space of the commercial building and from its roof. The fire had burned through the plastic vents in the building’s foundation and spread to the crawl space.

Inside the building, crews found heavy smoke and called a second alarm.

Firefighters cut a hole inside the floor in the building to access the fire. At the same time, the ladder truck took someone to the roof to find embers that had caught pine needles on fire.

Firefighters doused the fire on the roof as others searched the crawl space.

After about an hour, firefighters determined the fire was under control.

Officials said no one was injured and the cause is under investigation.