PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Eight fire engines and two ladder trucks rushed to the scene of a commercial structure fire in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

The building, on Northeast 117th Avenue in Vancouver, was found emitting heavy amounts of smoke, fire officials said. They immediately began suppressing the fire and managed to contain it in about an hour.

Officials said that the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and that no injuries were reported. The Clark County Fire Marshall’s office is currently investigating the scene.