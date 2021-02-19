Vancouver drops most police killing protest charges

Demonstrators held a march in Vancouver on Dec. 6, 2020 calling for justice for Kevin Peterson Jr. He was shot by deputies in Hazel Dell in October. (KOIN)

Eight people arrested faced charges of failure to disperse after protests over Kevin Peterson Jr.'s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver has dropped criminal charges for most people arrested at protests over the police killing of a Black man.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the city in recent months to protest Kevin Peterson Jr.’s death. Two Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives and a deputy shot and killed the 21-year-old man during an attempted drug sting in Hazel Dell. The unrest included some clashes around Vancouver between racial justice protesters and right-wing groups.

Eight people arrested faced charges of failure to disperse. Vancouver City Attorney Jonathan Young said the city decided to drop five individuals’ charges because investigations found those five hadn’t endangered others nor damaged property.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this Associated Press story.