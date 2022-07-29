PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters fought a large duplex fire in Vancouver Thursday night that officials say spread to the attic.

According to Vancouver Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 10:45 p.m. at a duplex on 132nd Avenue in the Cascade Park neighborhood. Fire officials said a second alarm was requested but ultimately called off.

Heavy smoke filled the air as crews stretched hose lines around the building. Firefighters eventually moved inside the duplex and to the roof where VFD says they cut a hole to help with extinguishing efforts.

Fire officials said no one was injured, but Red Cross helped three families impacted by the fire.

An investigation is underway.