Vancouver fire crews knock down back-to-back blazes

A bedroom suffered the most damage from a fire at a Vancouver apartment on Feb. 5, 2021. (VFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Fire Department knocked down two fires within minutes of each other on Friday morning.

Reports of an apartment fire at 4500 Nicholson Road came in around 6 a.m. Fire crews quickly responded, arriving to find smoke coming out of a third-story apartment unit. Firefighters learned from a neighbor that there was still a resident inside the apartment. They immediately went inside, searching for the man and found him outside on the stairs with smoke staining on his face.

Crews got him safely downstairs for an evaluation before extinguishing the full fire. Although he refused an ambulance ride to the hospital, Vancouver FD reminds people of the hazards of inhaling smoke. No other injuries were reported.

Five minutes after extinguishing the apartment blaze, crews were called out to an RV fire at NE 114TH Street. Upon arrival, crews found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters went to work on extinguishing the fire and successfully kept it from spreading to nearby homes.

The RV’s single occupant was able to safely escape and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of either fire remains unknown at this time.