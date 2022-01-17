Vancouver garage fire damages 2 cars, under investigation

A garage fire in east Vancouver damaged two cars in the process on Monday, Jan. 17. (Vancouver Fire Department)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Fire crews are investigating a garage fire in east Vancouver in the Countryside Woods neighborhood.

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, crews found smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story home shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Firefighters extended a hose line and quickly extinguished the fire in the garage, which included two vehicles on fire.

“There were no reported injuries, and all occupants were able to evacuate safely,” said VFD. “A total of 16 firefighters were dispatched along with two battalion chiefs to combat the blaze. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour and a half.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshall’s Office.