The funds will go towards summer day camps, other activities.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to expand summer recreation opportunities for youth in the area.

The city received the money from the Summer Experiences and Enrichment for Kids Fund, according to a press release. City officials say the funds will support programs that create safe, supportive and equitable recreation opportunities for K-12 youth.

Those programs are summer day camps, the Urban Youth Leadership Program, and youth sports camps and clinics.

“Safe outdoor recreation opportunities are so important to the physical, mental and emotional health of young people,” Recreation Manager David Perlick said. “This SEEK funding will allow us to expand these programs and serve more youth and families in our community.”

The purpose of the SEEK Fund is to increase access to quality, outdoor summer programming for youth and communities who have historically been underserved and who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city added.

The SEEK Fund is made up of federal funds distributed to the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction under the American Rescue Plan Act.

In collaboration with the Association of Washington Cities and the Washington Recreation & Park Association, the city said, OSPI will provide over $10 million for 2022 summer programs to over 70 parks and recreation agencies across the state.

To learn more about Vancouver Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services programming, click here.