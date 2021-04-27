Vancouver group wants ‘to be a voice’ for Karreon Franks

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — People gathered in Vancouver Tuesday night to share their grief over the death of Karreon Franks, who died from starvation and neglect.

The 15-year-old was 5-feet-3 and weighed 61 pounds when he died in November. The Clark County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

On Tuesday, people wrote messages in chalk, lit candles and made posters in his memory near where he lived. Organizer Autumn Powell said they hope this event will spark some action.

“We want to do something sweet for him, be a voice for him,” Powell said. “I’m sorry we didn’t hear you sooner than later, but we hear you now. We have a voice, so we just want his voice to be heard through us.”

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show Karreon’s adoptive mother went to the casino hours after he died — and spent 4 hours gambling.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.