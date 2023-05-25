If all goes as planned, the city hopes to open the shelter in fall 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Vancouver is eying an area near the Kiggins Bowl as a potential location for its next Safe Stay Community to shelter homeless people.

The property is located at 4611 Main St. and is owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation and is leased to the city. It’s wedged between Main Street and Interstate 5, directly north of the Kiggins Bowl.

The city feels this location is ideal because it is close to public transportation.

Vancouver is currently reaching out to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site. They’re invited to share input during a public comment period that is part of the process for opening any Safe Stay Community.

If approved, this would be the fourth Safe Stay Community in Vancouver.

The first is located in east Vancouver and opened in December 2021. The second site is in Northeast Vancouver and opened in April 2022. A third site has been approved for 415 W. 11th St. in downtown Vancouver and is awaiting construction.

The city said that the first two sites have successfully provided residents with referrals for permanent housing, job placement support and access to critical health and treatment services to help them move off the streets.

The city also said that calls for police and emergency services at the locations of other Safe Site Communities have dropped since the sites began operating.

If approved, the fourth site would provide 20 modular shelters to house up to 40 people. The site will be fenced and staffed 24/7 by Do Good Multnomah. It will include trash bins, sanitation services, portable toilets and handwashing stations, office space, and access to services provided by local agencies.

Community members interested in providing public comment on the fourth Safe Stay Community site can do so online at beheardvancouver.org/ssc4 The public is invited to attend two community information sessions where they can ask questions and learn more about how the shelter will work.

– Wednesday, May 31, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Community members can participate in the virtual session using a computer, smart device or phone. To register, visit Attend In-Person – Monday, June 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., Discovery Middle School Commons, 800 E 40th St, Vancouver, WA 98663. Please RSVP to kerry.peck@cityofvancouver.us

People who would like to participate by phone or who would like to request language interpretation services should call (360) 487-8616.

After the public input is received and if the site receives final approval, the city plans to open the fourth Safe Stay Community in fall 2023.