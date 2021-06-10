Vancouver hate crimes: Swastikas sprayed, pride flags torn down

A swastika was sprayed on a tree at Felida Park and pride flags were torn down at Thirsty Sasquatch. (Marta Gray/Brandon Rush)

Vancouver, Wash. (KOIN) — In the span on two days, two hate crimes were reported in Vancouver. One happened at Felida Park, and another at a bar on Main Street.

At the Thirsty Sasquatch on Main Street, someone ripped down pride flags the bar had hanging for the month of June.

Owner Brandon Rush says the flags were gone when he showed up on Wednesday. Someone also smeared feces on the pride stickers in their window. Rush thinks they were targeted for trying to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.

He filed a police report, and said no one will stop them from creating a safe space that welcomes everyone.



“It was sad, it was tragic, it’s kind of heartbreaking especially cause you’re invested in the community and I know so many amazing people in this community that are working and just thriving in this city,” Rush said.

Another hate crime was reported at Felida Park, where someone graffitied swastikas and anarchist symbols to trees and a handicap parking sign.

Marta Gray lives nearby and reported the graffiti. She wants better lighting and security cameras to prevent this from happening again.

“I want to make sure that it stops immediately and the message gets out that we’re not gonna tolerate this,” she said.

No arrests have been made in either incident.