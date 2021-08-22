Vancouver holds parade to welcome home Olympian Jordan Chiles

The City of Vancouver held a welcome-home parade for Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles on Aug. 22, 2021. Photo courtesy City of Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Vancouver welcomed back one of its hometown Olympic athletes, Jordan Chiles, Sunday afternoon.

Chiles, who won a silver medal for the USA gymnastics team returned to a homecoming parade Sunday. The parade started at the Dairy Queen in Uptown Village and traveled down Main Street to West Sixth Street and then stopped at Vancouver City Hall.

Spectators stood along the sidewalk to cheer for Chiles.

At City Hall, she was presented with a key to the city and signed autographs for fans.

Chiles is one of three Vancouver-area athletes who competed in the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The two other athletes, Yen Hoang and Kara Winger, were unable to attend the welcome-home event, the City of Vancouver said.

Chiles graduated from Prairie High School in 2019. She competed in the vault, floor exercise, and balance beam events at the summer Olympics.