Vancouver homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed while breaking into a home overnight, according to Vancouver police.

Vancouver PD responded to what they believe was a burglary in the River View Neighborhood along Southeast Beach Drive. Police said they initially got reports that an unknown man broke into a family’s home while they were inside. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar with a gun — eventually shooting and killing him.

The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and his family were not injured.

The Major Crimes Unit responded and is continuing to investigate this deadly home invasion. Police notified KOIN 6 of the incident around 2 a.m., but did not give an exact time of when this happened.

