The house itself was a “total loss,” according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person died and two people were brought to the hospital with serious injuries early Thursday morning after a fire engulfed a house in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders from the Vancouver Fire Department say they arrived at 15700 Northwest Lower River Road around 6:30 a.m. to find the house on fire at the end of the roadway.

Two occupants were brought to the local hospital and one occupant was declared dead at the scene, officials say, but their names have not been released to the public.

The house itself was a “total loss,” according to CCSO.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.