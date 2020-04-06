Vancouver house fire displaces family, dog

Scene from the house fire on NE 99th St in Vancouver, Wash. (Vancouver Fire Dept)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family and its pet dog were displaced Monday after a fire ripped through the inside of a home in Vancouver.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. after reports of a house on fire in the 14000 block of NE 99th Street.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes and five people inside the home–including the dog–escaped unharmed.

Damage totals were not immediately known. The family was displaced and attended to by the Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.