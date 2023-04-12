Although no people were injured, several cats and a dog did not survive the fire, Vancouver Fire said.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Vancouver Wednesday morning, officials said.

Although no people were injured, several cats and a dog did not survive the fire at 3501 N Street, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 7:15 a.m. and worked to quickly knock down the fire and search for the animals, but VPD said no surviving pets were found.

Six engines, a ladder truck and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene. The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.