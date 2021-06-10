Vancouver issues recreational burn ban effective Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recreational burn ban will take effect in Vancouver starting Friday.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal issued the burn ban notice on Thursday morning, citing extremely dry conditions. The ban will take effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will last until conditions substantially improve.

Under the burn ban, all recreational fires and bonfires, campfires, fires in outdoor fireplaces, fire pits and chimney-type devices are all prohibited. Cooking outdoors in propane or charcoal barbecues is still allowed, except in unmanaged situations such as homeless camps.

“The risk for fire is extremely high and state officials have said that this year’s wildfire season has the potential to be record-breaking,” Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said. “It is vital that everyone be extra vigilant about fire safety during this time. In addition to not using any recreational fires, we also ask that smokers never put out their cigarettes in bark mulch or planters or toss lit cigarettes out car windows.”

Those who violate the van may receive a citation along with a $500 fine. Find more information here.