PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Park visitors no longer have to worry about dangerous levels of E. coli in Vancouver Lake, health officials announced Thursday.

Clark County Public Health lifted its E. coli warning for the lake after follow-up tests confirmed the water no longer had elevated levels of the harmful bacteria, which was first detected through routine testing in early June.

Health officials said they plan to continue monitoring the waters at Klineline Pond, Battle Ground Lake and Vancouver Lake throughout the summer.

However, even with E. coli levels subsiding, officials are still monitoring the ongoing “harmful” algae bloom at Vancouver Lake. While toxin levels haven’t reached high enough to warrant an advisory for it, changing weather and lake conditions can alter those levels during a bloom, according to the Clark County website.

Pet owners are being told to keep their furry friends from the water. Officials said small children are also at risk on the swim beach as they are more likely to accidentally swallow water.

Vancouver Lake Regional Park is open. Health officials have repeatedly stated that the water in the park’s restrooms and shelters was not affected by the bacteria and remains safe to drink.

For more information on what to avoid during a harmful algae bloom, visit the website.