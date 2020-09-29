Vancouver launches free after-school rec program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, kids in Vancouver will have access to the new Vancouver Parks and Recreation After-School Program.

Aimed at kids ages six to 12, the free Monday – Friday program will happen between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at both Firstenberg and Marshall community centers. Registration for the new program is first-come, first-serve, and available weekly.

Offering hands-on learning, creative art projects, and physical exercise, the supportive environment will give kids a safe and active space to connect with their peers and positive adult role models while still following physical distancing guidelines.

“Young children have been particularly impacted by the changes we have made to our daily habits and routines to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Julie Hannon, director of Vancouver Parks and Recreation. “We are excited to offer this free program that serves families and give kids a new place to learn and grow alongside their peers during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Due to the current pandemic, Vancouver Parks and Recreation has implemented COVID-19 prevention protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines, including daily health screenings and temperature checks for staff and participants, small after-school groups with dedicated staff, and rooms, and required face coverings for staff and participants. Additionally, Vancouver Parks and Recreation implemented frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces and multi-use spaces during the day and nightly sanitizing of all areas.

Weekly registration for the After-School Program has already opened, and Vancouver residency is not required to be able to register. Visit the City of Vancouver site for more information and registration details.