Vancouver Mall reopens with COVID-19 precautions in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Mall reopened Wednesday after having its doors closed for several weeks due to pandemic restrictions.

Mall officials said that several precautionary measures have been put into place coming out of the closure. All shoppers are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines at all times.

Not all the stores and shops within the mall will be open. The mall will be operating at 30% occupancy and has shifted its hours to Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, the mall will close at 6 p.m.

For a full list of retailers that will be open, head to the Vancouver Mall’s Who’s Open page.