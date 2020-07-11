Vancouver man files racial discrimination suit against city, officers

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 27-year-old Vancouver man is suing the city and two local police officers for alleged illegal entry into his home and racial discrimination.

The Columbian reports Jabo Johnigan, a Black computer software engineer, is suing the city and two white officers for $1 million in damages.

Attorney Angus Lee wrote in the lawsuit that Vancouver police officers Christopher Bohatch and Scotland Hammond violated Johnigan’s civil rights by “barging into his home at night without a warrant or any other lawful authority, and for then searching his home, seizing him, and interrogating him.”

Assistant City Attorney Daniel G. Lloyd said the officers had permission from the 911 caller to enter.