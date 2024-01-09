The shooting victim was found dead on the sidewalk over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a homicide that took place over the weekend has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Vancouver resident James Sinem was the 22-year-old who was shot to death on Saturday, Jan. 6, police say.

Vancouver Police responded just before 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 18th Street and East Bryant Street based on reports of shots fired and a dead person found on the sidewalk. The dead person was identified as Sinem.

The medical examiner listed on Sinem’s death certificate that the cause of death was a “Penetrating gunshot wound of the chest.”