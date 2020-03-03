Vancouver man killed in rollover crash near Salmon Creek

The scene of a deadly crash in Vancouver on NE 117th Street March 3, 2020 (photo courtesy Clark County Sheriff)

The car crashed into a cobblestone retaining wall after rolling over

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver heading westbound on NE 117th Street was killed Monday night after he lost control of his car and crashed.

Benjamin Quatier’s 2001 Dodge Neon lost traction on 117th after coming from NE Highway 99, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The car then crashed into a cobblestone retaining wall. Quatier, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said speed was a factor in the crash, though the investigation remains open.

No other injuries were reported.