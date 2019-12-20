Vancouver man saves Kansas family from burning car

Yevgeniy Lomakin, 29, stopped along Hwy U83 in Kansas and pulled the family out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver resident is being hailed as a hero for saving a family from a burning car while he was traveling through Kansas.

Just before midnight on December 16, Yevgeniy Lomakin was driving a truck on Highway U83 north of Selden, Kansas, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. As he was driving he spotted flames coming from underneath a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am and stopped to check it out.

The 29-year-old spotted a woman and 3 young children in the car asleep. He pounded on the windows of the Pontiac to wake them up, then grabbed the 2 youngest kids — ages 3 and 6 — and pulled them to safety. The woman and the oldest child, who is 10, got out safely on their own.

He then brought all 4 of them to his truck to warm up, moved the truck out of the range of the fire and called 911.

When the Sheridan County (Kansas) Fire Department got there, the Pontiac was fully engulfed.

The woman, Shannon Harris of Colby, Kansas, had pulled off on the side of the road because she was tired. She and the child escaped injury, and it’s not known at this time what caused the fire.

Lomakin stayed at the scene and told investigators what he knew. But before getting back in his truck and going on his way, he gave some money to Harris.

“I want you to have this for Christmas,” he said, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office.

“Yevgeniy, there is no way we can thank you enough for your heroism,” they said in a statement.