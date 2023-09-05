PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Vancouver that left one motorcyclist seriously injured, officials say.

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Northeast 50th Avenue and St. Johns Road around 6:43 p.m. and applied several tourniquets to the victim, who was later transported to PeaceHealth hospital with “significant injuries to his arms and leg.”

The drivers involved in the crash remained on the scene and cooperated with deputies. It is not yet clear what caused the crash, and officials have not publicly identified the injured motorcyclist.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.