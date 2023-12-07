PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect and victims in an apparent murder-suicide in Clark County were identified by authorities Thursday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is believed to be Stuart K. Rouse, 64, and the four victims are Chrtina S. Rouse, 62, Ronald E. Rouse, 57, Kristina T. Rouse, 33 and Melissa A. Rouse, 19.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the identification is only tentative and the official identification will come from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident occurred on Dec. 3rd, when Clark County deputies said they responded for a welfare check at a home in the Orchards neighborhood, where the five people were eventually discovered dead.

According to neighbors, screaming was heard from outside the home before authorities arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.